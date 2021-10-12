Investigators: No evidence of Fulton County ballot fraud

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators in Georgia haven't found any evidence to substantiate claims that fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in Fulton County during the 2020 general election, according to a court filing.
Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero is presiding over a lawsuit that alleges fraud in Fulton County during last year's election. He's weighing a request from county officials to dismiss the lawsuit. At a hearing last month, he asked for an update into any investigations by the secretary of state's office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation into allegations of fraudulent or counterfeit ballots in the state's most populous county.