NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A medical event, not an equipment malfunction, mostly likely caused a small plane to crash in a cemetery in New Bedford in 2019, a preliminary government investigation has found.

Paul E. Vidal, 74, was piloting the single-engine plane on Nov. 4, 2019, when it entered a near-nose dive, hit a tree and crashed to the ground. Vidal was the only person on the 1977 Cessna 150M.