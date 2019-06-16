Investigation: ResCare clients miss 3,700 doses of medicine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An investigation into ResCare's South Charleston agency supervising people with intellectual disabilities has found that eight clients missed 3,700 doses of medicine in a time period of just over three months.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that results of the investigation led the state to issue an administrative order in early June that bans admissions and cuts ResCare's client cap from 46 to 23, beginning in September. After eight months of compliance, the agency could return to its current volume.

Along with the medication lapses, the investigation found neglect not being reported, medical tests not being performed, and clients' weights and blood pressures not being recorded.

ResCare spokesman Barnard Baker said in a statement the company is working on a corrective plan. He said the company strives to "protect and monitor the complex individuals we serve."

