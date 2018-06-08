Invasive plant programs scheduled

Steep Rock Association will offer two programs about invasive plants June 9-10.

A program about the identification and management of invasive plants will be held June 9 at 11 a.m.

Todd Mervosh, invasive plant specialist with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, will lead the program outside Bryan Memorial Hall in Bryan Plaza.

Topics will include invasive weed identification, management, and native flora substitutions.

A question and answer session will follow.

To register, call 860-868-9131.

A work party to tackle invasive plants will be held June 10.

Participants should meet at the main Steep Rock Preserve parking area at 2 Tunnel Road by 9 a.m.

Volunteers should wear/bring sturdy boots, water, sunscreen, and, if desired, bug spray.

SRA will provide loppers, handsaws, and gloves for those who do not have their own.

An adult must accompany children under 18 years of age.