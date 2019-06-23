Invasive goldfish draw concern from wildlife officials

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Wildlife officials are making plans to deal with an invasive species at a pond in the middle of Anchorage.

The Anchorage Daily News reports more than 150 orange, white and red goldfish are swimming in Cuddy Pond near the city's main library.

The aquarium pets are domesticated carp originally bred in China. Goldfish can carry diseases and bacteria that harm the ecosystem and other marine animals.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game invasive species research biologist Krissy Dunker says the department last year tried using electroshock equipment to stun fish and make them easier to catch. She says the fish simply swam deeper.

Dunker says it's more humane to euthanize unwanted pet fish than to release them into the wild, where they're likely to starve in winter.