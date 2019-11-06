Interstate widening project set to start in West Virginia

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Construction is set to start on a widening project along Interstate 64 in West Virginia between Huntington and Charleston.

Crews will put construction barrels along the interstate starting Wednesday between the Merritts Creek and Huntington Mall exits in Barboursville.

The $71 million project will widen the interstate along a 2.9-mile stretch from four to eight lanes and is expected to take three years to complete. It also calls for the replacement of five sets of overpass bridges and expanding the entrance to the mall to alleviate traffic congestion.

At least two lanes of traffic are expected to be open at all times with lane closures occurring at night.