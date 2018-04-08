Interstate 80 repairs to begin in Nebraska Panhandle

SUNOL, Neb. (AP) — Repairs are scheduled to begin Monday for a stretch of Interstate 80 in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The Nebraska Transportation Department says the project covers about 11 miles (18 kilometers) between west of Lodgepole to west of Sunol in Cheyenne County.

The department says there will be lane closures both directions, with temporary ramp closures.