https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Interstate-40-reopens-in-Flagstaff-following-14834296.php
Interstate 40 reopens in Flagstaff following wrong-way wreck
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Eastbound Interstate 40 has reopened in Flagstaff following a reported wrong-way crash early Thursday.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the two-vehicle wreck involved a tractor-trailer rig but that initial information indicates the semi was not the wrong-way vehicle.
No information on possible injuries was released.
The state Department of Transportation said the interstate was reopened about an hour after being closed.
View Comments