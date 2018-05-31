Internships available for high school, college students

Steep Rock Association in Washington is accepting applications for its summer internship programs, the Judea Garden intern and the Van Sinderen Conservation intern.

High School and college students who love the outdoors and want to gain experience in gardening or conservation work while getting paid are encouraged to apply.

Judea Garden, a Steep Rock Association community project, is offering two paid summer internship positions from July 2 through Aug 25.

Applicants must be either high school students (16 years old by end of summer) or college students (including class of 2018) and be available to work 20 hours per week in the food bank garden.

The Washington Garden Club is sponsoring one of the internships for this summer.

Now in its tenth growing season, Judea Garden has grown, harvested and distributed over 30,000 pounds of fresh produce to members of the community with limited financial resources through local food banks, senior centers and social service agencies.

The Judea Garden internship will provide lessons on sustainable agriculture and current food issues while growing vegetables for local food banks.

Interns will identify and control insects and diseases, identify weeds and their properties, use succession harvesting through planting for fall crops, harvest and distribute foods and participate in all garden tasks.

At the end of the summer season, interns will present or share what they have learned to the local community as part of our Open Garden Day on Aug. 25.

One college-level Van Sinderen Conservation internship, sponsored by the Washington Scholarship Fund, is available for a college student to gain hands-on, real world experiences through outdoor trail and recreational work, biodiversity studies, and outreach activities, including interacting with visitors/hikers as a trail ambassador and overseeing a one-week middle-school youth project.

Start and end times are flexible to accommodate school schedules.

Conservation interns will be primarily out in the field completing land and river stewardship projects, such as wildlife habitat improvement, stream surveys, invasive species removal, biodiversity studies, etc.

Recreational stewardship activities will include trail maintenance, water control efforts, weed whacking, pruning, blazing, sign posting, campsite prep and more. Interns will prepare, evaluate, and directly work with/oversee Youth Conservation Corps (youth ages 12 to 15 years) the week of July 16.

In addition, the conservation intern will serve as an outreach trail ambassador to visitors/hikers to help facilitate a positive trail experience.

At the end of the summer season, the intern will share his/her experience and knowledge gained via a short article or photographic document.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, until positions are filled, and are available online at www.steeprockassoc.org/2018-summer-internships or by emailing denise.arturi@steeprockassoc.org.

For more information, call (860) 868-9131.

Steep Rock Association is a nonprofit land trust that conserves ecologically and historically significant landscapes in and around Washington and the Shepaug River Valley and enhances the community’s connection with nature.