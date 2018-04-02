International clothing company exhibits Santa Fe-based art

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An international clothing company based in San Francisco is introducing a spring fashion line that exhibits Native American-inspired art and designs, including a collaboration with the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture and work by Santa Fe-based artist Gregory Lomayesva, who is of Hopi and Hispanic heritage.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the company, Tea Collection, explores a different culture around the world each season and creates children's clothes using designs inspired or created by local artists of that region. For 2018, the company decided to focus on the United States.

Laura Boes, vice president for design, said it felt important for the company to tell the story of the cultures that make up the U.S.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com