Interfaith Remembrance Service slated

The New Milford Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice will hold its 36th annual Interfaith Remembrance Service Nov. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Whittlesey Avenue in town.

The service will honor deceased community members and will feature readings, music and a candlelight reading of the Roll of Remembrance.

To include the name of a loved one on the Roll of Remembrance, email smott@newmilfordvna.org or call 860-354-2216.