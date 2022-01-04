Insurrection prompts year of change for US Capitol Police MICHAEL BALSAMO and FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press Jan. 4, 2022 Updated: Jan. 4, 2022 1:15 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after thousands of violent pro-Trump rioters overwhelmed police officers at the U.S. Capitol — severely injuring dozens in the process — the force dedicated to protecting the premier symbol of American democracy has transformed.
The leaders who were in charge of the U.S. Capitol Police on Jan. 6 were ousted following criticism for intelligence and other failures that left the legislative branch vulnerable to the stunning attack. And more broadly, the agency that was once little-known outside of Washington now has an elevated profile, leading to a roughly 15% increase in funding and a greater awareness of its role in the patchwork of groups that protect the region.
MICHAEL BALSAMO and FARNOUSH AMIRI