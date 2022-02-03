Insurer groups sue over Washington state credit scoring ban

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler's adoption this week of a rule prohibiting insurers from using credit scoring to set rates for auto, homeowner and renter insurance has already drawn a legal challenge from insurer groups.
The American Property Casualty Insurance Association, the Professional Insurance Agents of Washington, and the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Washington on Wednesday jointly filed two legal actions — an administrative challenge and a superior court lawsuit — seeking to stop the rule, which is set to take effect March 4 and last for three years after the end of pandemic-related federal and state emergency financial protections, whichever is longer.