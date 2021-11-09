Inspired in part by daughter's newfound health, family opens protein shake, tea shop in New Milford
1 of12
Jesenia Cintron, left, and step daughter Katherine Cintron are owners of Cintron's Nutrition in New Milford, Conn. A health food business focusing on nutrition. Tuesday, October 27, 2021.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of12
Katherine Cintron, along with her stepmother Jesenia Cintron, are owners of Cintron's Nutrition in New Milford, Conn. A health food business focusing on nutrition. Tuesday, October 27, 2021.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12
Jesenia Cintron, along with her step daughter Katherine Cintron, are owners of Cintron's Nutrition in New Milford, Conn. A health food business focusing on nutrition. Tuesday, October 27, 2021.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of12
A Green Wave tea at Cintron's Nutrition in New Milford, Conn. A health food business focusing on nutrition. The tea is made with lemon tea, lime boost, aloe, limeade flavoring and topped with apples and limes. Tuesday, October 27, 2021.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12
Jesenia Cintron and step daughter Katherine Cintron are owners of Cintron's Nutrition in New Milford, Conn. A health food business focusing on nutrition. Tuesday, October 27, 2021.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of12
Jesenia Cintron and step daughter Katherine Cintron are owners of Cintron's Nutrition in New Milford, Conn. A health food business focusing on nutrition. Tuesday, October 27, 2021.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12
Katherine Cintron, along with her stepmother Jesenia Cintron, are owners of Cintron's Nutrition in New Milford, Conn. A health food business focusing on nutrition. Tuesday, October 27, 2021.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of12
Jesenia Cintron, left, and step daughter Katherine Cintron are owners of Cintron's Nutrition in New Milford, Conn. A health food business focusing on nutrition. Tuesday, October 27, 2021.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
12 of12
NEW MILFORD — Jesenia Cintron is grateful every day for her youngest daughter Yasmine, who she refers to as a “walking miracle” — and part of the inspiration behind Cintron’s Nutrition, a health-minded business that just opened on Danbury Road.
Yasmine, now 13, was born with rare heart conditions including congenital heart disease, double outlet right ventricle, and heterotaxy syndrome.
Sandi is editor of The New Milford Spectrum. She also contributes to the Danbury News-Times and to Hearst Connecticut's breaking news coverage.