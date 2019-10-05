Inslee seeks to reduce number of wolves killed in Washington

FILE - This Feb., 2017, file photo provided by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf in Oregon's northern Wallowa County. (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is seeking ways to reduce the number of problem wolves that are killed by the state.

Inslee sent a letter Tuesday to the Department of Fish and Wildlife saying the statewide wolf management plan does not appear to be working in the Kettle River Range area of Ferry County, where the state has killed about two dozen wolves that were preying on cattle.

Experts say the Ferry County situation is unique and that roughly 90 percent of wolf packs live in the state without "livestock conflicts."