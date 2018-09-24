Input sought on 10-year mental health plan

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire health officials are starting a series of discussions around the state to get input as they develop the state's 10-year mental health plan.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeffrey Meyers says the landscape of mental health has changed significantly since the last plan was developed. The state is grappling with the impact of the opioid epidemic while demand for inpatient psychiatric treatment services continues to grow. He says it's critical that the state hears from all stakeholders, particularly those who rely on such services.

The first session is being held Tuesday in Keene. Others will be held in Portsmouth, Littleton, Nashua, Manchester and Concord. A draft report will be issued in the middle of October.