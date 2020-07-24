https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Inmate-escapes-from-St-Johnsbury-prison-15431385.php
Inmate escapes from St. Johnsbury prison
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — An inmate escaped from the St. Johnsbury prison early Friday, Vermont State Police said.
Shannon Edwards, 35, climbed over an exterior fence at the Northeast Correctional Complex around 1 a.m., police said. Police searched the area and used a search dog but did not find him.
They believe he's headed to his home town of Waterbury.
Edwards was convicted of burglary and resisting arrest in October 2019, WCAX-TV reported. His earliest release date was in March 2022.
