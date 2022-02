OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Nebraska inmate who escaped from an Omaha prison by running out the front door.

Kendall McNeese, 20, was being escorted from his Omaha Community Corrections Center cell Thursday by prison staff members after they allegedly found contraband in the cell, a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. As he was being escorted, he broke away and ran out the prison’s front door, officials said.