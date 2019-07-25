Injured motorcycle rider gets escorts as he leaves hospital

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The last of three motorcycle riders hospitalized following a crash that killed seven people has departed from Maine Medical Center — with an escort of his fellow riders.

Officials say 45-year-old Josh Morin, of Dalton, Massachusetts, was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland on the night of the June 21 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. The driver of a pickup truck accused of causing the pileup has been charged with negligent homicide.

WMTW-TV reports that Kris Crawford of the Maine chapter of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club made sure there was an escort when Morin left the hospital Thursday.

Morin is a member of the club that includes Marines and their spouses. Morin, who's suing the truck driver and the company he works for, will undergo further treatment at a rehabilitation hospital in Massachusetts.

___

