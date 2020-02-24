Injured crane operator lowered to ground by firefighters

WASHINGTON (AP) — A manwho was injured while assembling a construction crane was safely rescued from a high angle in Washington.

The man, who wasn't identified, suffered a serious injury to his leg Saturday while working on the crane about 230 feet (70 meters) off the ground, news outlets reported.

District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services used a second crane to reach the man and provide initial treatment. He was then placed in a basket and lowered to the ground, according to videos shared by the department.

The worker was taken to the hospital for an injury not considered life-threatening.