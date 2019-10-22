Infrastructure in town is ‘miserable’

To the Editor:

Michael Zarba was with the New Milford Public Works Department for 17 years. His reason for resigning was he was not consulted in what was being done in New Milford.

When I read this in the Oct. 18 Spectrum, it brought to mind what is happening in Washington, D.C.

We have our mayor acting without consulting those who know what is happening, and instead “thinks” that he can do everybody’s job — so it is his decision to make as mayor.

He replaced Zarba with Jack Healy from Berlin, who knows everything about New Milford. How long will it take for this replacement to get the feel of the town and assess our needs?

The infrastructure in this town is miserable: the roads most travel do not get repaired - mine has not been done in 30 years — but the roads less traveled get repaired first, and you wait, go to a town meeting to air your concern, and you are told “not this year or next — maybe.”

George Ogno

New Milford