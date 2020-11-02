Information sought on Grand Teton wolf killing

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — National Park Service investigators seek help from the public as they try to find out who shot and killed a wolf in western Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

The body of the black-colored wolf was found near the Pilgrim Creek trailhead in the park on the morning of Oct. 26, park officials said Monday.

Wolves haven't been federally protected as an endangered species in Wyoming since 2017. Wolves in Wyoming retain certain protections under state law, however, and killing wildlife in a national park is against the law in most circumstances.

Illegally killing wildlife in a national park is punishable by a fine up to $5,000 and up to six months in prison. It's also illegal to help somebody kill wildlife in a national park, Grand Teton officials said in a statement.

The Trump administration announced Thursday it would remove endangered species protection for wolves across most of the lower 48 U.S. states. The change made no legal difference for wolves in the Yellowstone region, where wolves have been delisted for years.

People with information about the wolf shooting can call or text a National Park Service tip line at (888) 653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.