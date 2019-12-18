Information nights slated at WMS

Washington Montessori will hold level information nights Jan. 7-9.

Attendees will hear directly from classroom teachers about the curriculum and educational goals at Washington Montessori School, located at 240 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202).

Information sessions will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 for middle school (grades six to eight), Jan. 8 for lower elementary school (grades one through three) and Jan. 9 for upper elementary school (grades four and five).

In each of the three sessions, head teachers will speak about the specific academic program at their level.

They will discuss the developmental stages of children at that age and talk about how the WMS curriculum ties in with each plane of development.

A Q&A will be offered.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-0551, ext. 2161.