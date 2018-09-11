Infant laid to rest 2 years after death in college dorm tub

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — An infant who died after his mother delivered him in a college dormitory bathtub in 2016 has been laid to rest in northern Indiana.

Monday's funeral for Alexander Liam Roland in Elkhart was orchestrated by an organization that arranges proper funerals for abandoned babies.

As the service ended, Desmond Roland of Springfield, Illinois, placed a small pine box containing his son's ashes into the ground behind a headstone engraved with the infant's name.

The newborn's 24-year-old mother, Mikayla Munn of Elkhart, was sentenced in July to 12 years in prison, with three years suspended, after pleading guilty to neglect.

The former Manchester University student gave birth in her dorm room's bathtub in March 2016. Her son's death was ruled a homicide after he was found not breathing in the tub.