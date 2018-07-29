Inexperience, hazardous conditions cited in NC drowning

GRANDY, N.C. (AP) — A newspaper is reporting that an investigation cites inexperience and hazardous conditions as reasons for the drowning of a North Carolina State University student.

The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports that documents it obtained from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission cites those factors in the death of 19-year-old Rahul Devineni of Cary on March 8 in the Currituck Sound.

The commission says Devineni died when the pedal boat that he and a friend, Arpit Patel, were board capsized in waters off the Grandy area.

The report says the two spent about 90 minutes trying to empty water from the boat. Eventually, Patel made it to shore without Devineni and yelled for help.

N.C. Wildlife Capt. Mark Rich said neither man was wearing a flotation device.

