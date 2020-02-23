Indoor farmers market open in Litchfield

The Litchfield Farmers Market is up and running Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. now through mid-June.

It will be open at the Litchfield Community Center at 421 Bantam Road in Litchfeld.

Local farmers and vendors will include An Average Jill with granola, art, honey products; Berry Ledges Apiary in Litchfield with honey; Brookside Farm II in Litchfield with maple syrup; Cato Corner Farm in Colchester with artisanal cheese; Earth’s Palate Farm in Warren with Warren with croissants, eggs and living lettuce heads; Goatboy Soaps in New Milford with soap; Laurel Ridge Farm in Litchfield with grass fed beef, pork and lamb and eggs; March Farm in Bethlehem with produce and baked goods; Plum Brook Chocolates in Woodbury with artisanal chocolates; Stella Rose Farm in Litchfield with micro greens and mushrooms; The Tasty Empanada in Waterbury with empanadas; Troy Brook Bakery in Litchfield with artisanal baked good (gluten free and traditional); Wave Hill Breads in Norwalk; Wild Carrot Farm in Bantam with organic berries and vegetables; and Z Farm with certified organic grass fed beef chicken, goat, lamb, eggs and vegetables.

The market also supports local musicians and artists.

Debit cards will be accepted; tickets will be given to be used at any market vendor booth.

Gift certificates are also available.