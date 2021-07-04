Indians plant millions of saplings amid mass campaign BISWAJEET BANERJEE, Associated Press July 4, 2021 Updated: July 4, 2021 9:01 a.m.
1 of14 Indian forest department officials plant saplings as part of an annual tree plantation campaign on the outskirts of Prayagraj, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 An Indian laborer prepares to plant saplings as part of an annual tree plantation campaign on the outskirts of Prayagraj, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Indian laborers plant saplings as part of an annual tree plantation campaign on the outskirts of Prayagraj, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Indian laborers bring plant saplings to plant as part of an annual tree plantation campaign on the outskirts of Prayagraj, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Indian laborers plant saplings as part of an annual tree plantation campaign on the outskirts of Prayagraj, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Indian laborers plant saplings as part of an annual tree plantation campaign on the outskirts of Prayagraj, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 An Indian laborer pours water as they plant saplings as part of an annual tree plantation campaign on the outskirts of Prayagraj, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Indian laborers plant saplings as part of an annual tree plantation campaign on the outskirts of Prayagraj, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Indian laborers prepare to plant saplings as part of an annual tree plantation campaign on the outskirts of Prayagraj, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, India, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — More than a million people on Sunday began planting 250 million saplings in India’s most populous state, part of an annual mass tree planting campaign to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of global climate change.
Lawmakers, government officials and volunteers from social organizations swarmed riverbanks, farms, forests, schools and government buildings, planting saplings at designated spots. The effort spans 68,000 villages and 83,000 forest sites in northern Uttar Pradesh state.
Written By
BISWAJEET BANERJEE