Indianapolis sinkhole repairs may take until July 13









Workers continue to survey the scene of the sinkhole in the middle of the intersection of Ohio and Pennsylvania Streets Thursday, July 5, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Matt Kryger/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A utility estimates a busy downtown Indianapolis intersection will remain closed through much of next week to repair a sinkhole.

Citizens Energy Group said Friday the intersection at Ohio and Pennsylvania streets could be closed until July 13 while crews repair a more than 100-year-old, 24-inch diameter sewer line that failed Wednesday, creating the sinkhole.

Citizens says the sewer main is 15 feet beneath the surface and below several other utility lines that remain intact, so the area around the sinkhole must be excavated carefully to ensure safety and avoid disrupting the other lines.

The Indianapolis Star reports the sinkhole is roughly 3 feet by 8 feet.

Normally, about 40,000 vehicles travel through the intersection every day. Drivers are being detoured onto adjacent streets.

The headline on this story has been corrected to show the repairs may take until July 13, not June 13.