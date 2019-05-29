Indianapolis mayor wants commuters to help pay for roads

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett wants suburban counties to help pay for road repairs in his city.

Hogsett in his state of the city address Wednesday proposed Marion County and its eight surrounding eight counties contribute a portion of the growth in their income taxes to a regional infrastructure fund. The money in that fund would then be distributed back to the nine counties based on usage of locally funded roads.

The plan could generate $50 million to $100 million annually for the city.

Under an early version of the plan, Marion and four other counties would see a net increase in funding. Hamilton, Boone, Hendricks and Johnson counties would contribute more money than they would receive.

City officials say about 160,000 workers in the city live in the outlying counties.