Indianapolis man struck in Michigan construction zone dies
FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a road worker has died from injuries he suffered when a vehicle struck him in an eastern Michigan construction zone.
St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says it was notified Thursday that 44-year-old Julian Perez of Indianapolis died at a hospital two days after the collision on M-25 in Fort Gratiot Township.
It says a 28-year-old woman from Marlette was driving through the construction zone Tuesday when she struck Perez. No one in her vehicle was injured.
An investigation is continuing.
