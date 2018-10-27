Indianapolis business leaders seek Monument Circle upgrades

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis business leaders say the city's centerpiece, Monument Circle, needs to be upgraded.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports downtown leaders say the brick pavers surrounding the Soldiers and Sailors Monument are aging and the area lacks coordinated event planning. Leaders also say they have safety concerns.

Sherry Seiwert, president of the not-for-profit Downtown Indy Inc., says the community needs to find a unified way to fix Monument Circle.

Department of Public Works Director Dan Parker says the agency is continuing to design a Monument Circle renewal project.

Two smaller initiatives are also seeking improvements to the area. One proposal from Downtown Indy and the Indiana War Memorials Commission would create a daily patriotic light show on the circle. Another initiative seeks to rebuild and upgrade two blocks near the area.

