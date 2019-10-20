Indianapolis animal shelter filled, offering free adoptions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis' largest public animal shelter is offering free adoptions because it's run out of space to house any more cats and dogs.

The Indianapolis Animal Care Services' shelter said Friday that it has no open dog kennels or cat cages and it's offering adoptions at no cost.

Deputy director Katie Trennepohl says "we desperately need the public's help."

The shelter says several dogs that are "frequently overlooked by adopters" have been at the shelter for more than 100 days.

Shelter officials say on the shelter's Facebook page that if adoptions don't increase soon, staff will be "forced to make some tough decisions."

The shelter is located on Indianapolis' south side.

The shelter's phone number is 317-327-1397.