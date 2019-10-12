Indiana trooper killed when car rolls, strikes utility pole

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana state trooper died late Friday after his car rolled and struck a utility pole in Tippecanoe County.

The Indianapolis Star reports that 27-year-old Peter R. Stephan of Lafayette was on the way to assist another trooper when the crash occurred.

Stephan was a four-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. He is survived by his wife and a six-month-old daughter.

State police report that Stephan was northbound on Old State Road 25 near Americus when his car entered a curve, left the road, rolled at least once and hit the pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife Janet issued a statement asking "that all Hoosiers join us in offering prayers and condolences" to the family and others in law enforcement.