Indiana toddler apparently drowns after falling into lake

BLACKHAWK, Ind. (AP) — A 20-month-old girl apparently drowned after she and another young girl fell into a western Indiana lake, officials said.

Isabella Ellington died Sunday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital from injuries consistent with drowning, said Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos.

The second girl, a 2-year-old, was pulled from the lake and later was transferred to an Indianapolis hospital, the Tribune-Star reported. A message left Tuesday seeking information on that child's condition was not immediately returned by police.

Vigo County deputies and firefighters from nearby Riley who were called to the scene Sunday afternoon on a report of a possible drowning learned that two girls had fallen into French Lake, located in southeastern Vigo County near the unincorporated community of Blackhawk.

The incident remains under investigation.

“The sheriff’s office thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragedy,” said Sheriff John Plasse.