Indiana tells WIC families to get rid of risky plates

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state of Indiana is urging families to stop using plates that were distributed through a public food program.

The plates have dividers with labels that show recommended portion sizes for protein, fruits and vegetables. The state says two plates caught fire when they were placed in microwave ovens. Some plates have metal labels that aren't safe for microwaves.

More than 8,500 plates have been distributed since June through the WIC nutrition program, which stands for Women, Infants and Children.

In a statement Friday, the state says the plates should be returned or destroyed.