Indiana sees English, math scores drop on standardized tests

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fewer than one-third of elementary and middle school students in Indiana recorded passing scores on the latest round of state standardized tests, results released Wednesday show, confirming education officials' concerns that the coronavirus pandemic has fueled substantial learning losses.
The Indiana Department of Education released results from the spring ILEARN exam that show 40.5% of students are at or above proficiency standards in English/language arts, and 36.9% are at or above proficiency standards in mathematics.