INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s daily rate of COVID-19 deaths has continued growing even as coronavirus-related hospitalizations have dropped to its lowest level in a month.

The Indiana Department of Health’s daily update on Saturday added 73 coronavirus deaths that occurred over the past several days to the state’s toll. Those boosted the state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to 77 per day after that average was in the low 40s in mid-November and below 10 a day during July.