INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s new cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 have rebounded to levels last seen in May as an especially contagious coronavirus variant continues spreading, state data show.

After falling below 200 in late June, Indiana's seven-day weekly average of new coronavirus cases reached 708 on Sunday. That's the highest weekly average since May 20, when Indiana averaged 770 new cases, according to Tuesday's update to the state's coronavirus dashboard.