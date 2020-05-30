Indiana's Lincoln Amphitheatre moves 2020 shows to next year

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An outdoor amphitheater in southwestern Indiana that pays homage to Abraham Lincoln's childhood years in the region has moved all of its 2020 performances to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lincoln Amphitheatre's director, Marc Steczyk, announced the move Tuesday in a statement which said social distancing guidelines during this year's season would have only allowed the venue to use about one-quarter of its outdoor seating, even as its operating costs would remain the same.

He said that predicament would have created “a financial imbalance that would be incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to overcome," The (Jasper) Heral d reported.

Steczyk also announced the Tuesday that season ticket holders and people who bought tickets to events through the venue’s ticketing platform etix.com will have options available to them to ensure a smooth transfer of tickets to 2021.

He said full refunds will also be made available, but asked that ticketholders consider making partial donations to the venue during the refund process.

“Even if only $1, $2, or even $5 per ticket, every bit will help us as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times," Steczyk said in his statement.

The venue is expected to soon announce a series of smaller performances that would be held on Sundays this year.

The amphitheater is one of the nation's largest fully-covered amphitheaters, with a 1,500-seat capacity. It's located within Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Indiana, the boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln.