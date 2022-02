PERU, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 55 years for the 2018 slaying of a man who was found beaten to death with a pipe in a state forest.

A Miami County judge on Tuesday sentenced Ethan Cain, 24, who will serve about 50 years of his sentence in state prison. The Marion man had pleaded guilty last year to felony murder in the death of Drake Smith, 22.