Indiana man, 83, dies in fall from Michigan waterfalls
Updated 4:40 pm, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
TORCH LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An 83-year-old Indiana man has died after falling 80 feet at waterfalls in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
State police say Lloyd Gremaux slipped Monday at Hungarian Falls in Houghton County. The New Haven, Indiana, man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hungarian Falls are a series of falls that drop into Torch Lake.
