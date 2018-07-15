Indiana gym in 1986 'Hoosiers' film needs repairs

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (AP) — A historic gym in eastern Indiana that was featured in the 1986 basketball film "Hoosiers" is in need of repairs.

WISH-TV reports that The Hoosier Gym, a rustic, 1920s-era structure in Knightstown, served as a functioning gym until the mid-1960s.

Bob Garner, events coordinator at the gym, says the gym needs a new roof, brick repairs and new windows. It's used as a community center where kids play basketball. The gym serves 70,000 annually.

Gym officials are exploring a grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The gym served as the home of the Hickory Huskers in the film "Hoosier," which starred Gene Hackman and Dennis Hopper.

