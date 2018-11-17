Indiana courthouse clock to get overhaul for 150th birthday

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A clock that's told the time since the early 1900s from its perch atop a northern Indiana courthouse is getting a full overhaul ahead of its 150th birthday.

The $80,000 renovation, repainting and thorough cleaning of the Elkhart County Courthouse's clock is expected to start in early 2019 in Goshen.

The clock was installed in 1870 but later moved to the center of the courthouse during a renovation completed in 1909.

The Elkhart Truth reports that the clock's bells will be restored to bring back the timepiece's original chime, while the clock's worn original mechanics will be repaired and some missing parts will be fabricated.

County grants administrator Kris Krueger says the clock has been losing time and "it's just a matter of time before it stops completely."

