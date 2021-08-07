Indiana county settles with wrongfully jailed former inmate

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana county has reached a financial settlement with a former inmate who was wrongfully jailed for more than 40 days after being charged in two counties for the same offense.

St. Joseph County's commissioners recently approved a $12,500 settlement for Ian McQueen, 42, who was charged in both St. Joseph and Elkhart counties with stealing a car. He was kept in the St. Joseph County Jail for 43 days despite being sentenced to probation in Elkhart County for the same crime.