Indiana county official accused of sex harassment to resign

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana county commissioner is stepping down from her post after being accused of sexual harassment by a former county contractor.

Monroe County Commissioner Amanda Barge said Monday she will resign from the board of commissioners on April 15. She said in a statement that she "struggled mightily with this decision" following the sex harassment allegations.

The Herald-Times reports that former county contractor Brandon Drake told local media in March that Barge had repeatedly made unwanted sexual advances toward him over the course of a year before she effectively dismantled his job with the county.

She's denied Drake's allegations.

Barge was challenging Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton in the May 7 Democratic mayoral primary.

She suspended her campaign in March, but has not officially withdrawn from the mayoral race.

