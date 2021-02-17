Indiana attorney general keeps job with health benefits firm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's newly elected attorney general says state ethics officials have cleared his ongoing role with a health benefits consulting firm in which he has an ownership stake, but he has declined to release that opinion.
Republican Todd Rokita began his term as state government’s top lawyer in early January while still working for Indianapolis-based Apex Benefits, a company he joined as a top executive in 2019 after ending 10 years in Congress following an unsuccessful 2018 run for U.S. Senate.