Indiana agency gives suggestions for reopening schools

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Modified school days, more outdoor class time, mask-wearing and health screenings for students and staff are among the steps Indiana schools should consider before reopening from their coronavirus closures under recommendations released Friday by the state Department of Education.

All schools across the state closed in mid-March and shifted largely to online coursework. The guidelines are not mandatory, however, and the state is leaving the ultimate decision on resuming classes, sports and other activities to local schools.

Specific social distancing recommendations outlined in the report include scheduling groups of students to attend in-person school on alternate days or half days to minimize the number of students in the building. The education department also suggests keeping the same students and staff members together as much as possible and increasing space between student desks.

“Providing students with a quality education is critical and therefore it is crucial we offer considerations focused on getting students back in the classroom in a safe manner,” state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said in a statement.

Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.