Indiana State Police to step up 'move over' law patrols

BREMEN, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police are targeting drivers who fail to abide by the state's "move over" law.

The statewide patrols began Sunday and continue through Saturday.

Under Indiana law, drivers should change lanes to steer clear of emergency or work vehicles stopped on the side of the road. If a lane change isn't safe, they must instead reduce speed to at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit.

Drivers who fail to do so can be ticketed.

The law applies to emergency workers like police, paramedics and firefighters who are stopped. But the same goes for road crews, tow truck operators and others with flashing amber lights.