Indiana Guard's Camp Atterbury plans Sept. 8 community day

EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana National Guard's Camp Atterbury training base in central Indiana is inviting the public to its upcoming annual community day.

The Sept. 8 event will feature a military display area, community information, live music, historical displays, a live-fire demonstration and tours of Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh until 1 p.m. The live fire demonstration will start at 2 p.m.

Visitors to the events from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. must enter through the main gate on Old Hospital Road.

A valid state or federal picture ID is required and will be checked by security upon entering the installation. Civilian firearms are not permitted on Camp Atterbury.