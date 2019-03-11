Indiana County implements program to stop opioid overdoses

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — An opioid overdose prevention program has been started in a central Indiana county.

Officials say Hamilton County Community Opioid Prevention Efforts Quick Response Teams have been established in Carmel and Westfield as pilot programs. Other parts of the county will be added throughout the year.

Each team will be made up of a law enforcement officer, a medic and a peer recovery counselor. Teams hope to meet with patients within 48-72 hours after opioid overdoses to check on them and provide details of available services. Services include counseling by a peer recovery coach and information on treatment to stop repeat overdoses.

Grants through the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addictions and the Bureau of Justice Assistance fund the program.